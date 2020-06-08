Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in positive cases in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2020)

The Coronavirus has taken 30 lives and has infected 791 others in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

As per the new numbers, the death toll of the virus in Afghanistan has reached 357 and the total number of infections is no at 20,342.

The Ministry of Public Health says the virus has spread throughout Afghanistan and the country is at the peak of its misery.

Also, it warns that major human catastrophes will occur if the people do not cooperate to fight the pandemic.

Wahidullah Majrooh, an MOPH deputy, said: “The corona range has reached its peak and has spread throughout the country, and we expect people to cooperate in the new plan. They should abide by the new guidelines: wearing a mask and social distancing. This way we can protect the nation.”

Officials say, more than 3,000 people infected by the Coronavirus in Herat are home quarantined.

Also, officials of the committee to fight COVID-19 say the Ansar Hospital has been built recently in Herat and will soon be put to patients of the virus.

Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health underlined that the government’s new plan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus seemed to be effective, but if people do not cooperate seriously in limiting the circulation of the virus, the number of people infected with the virus will increase dramatically.