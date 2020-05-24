COVID-19
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan hike to 10,582
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 584 new cases tested positive in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,582.
Tawhid Shokohmand, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said, “In the Past 24 hours, 1,075 samples were tested in the laboratories of the Ministry, out of which 584 samples were positive.”
The registered cases are as follows: 324 cases in Kabul, 100 in Herat, 17 in Balkh, 35 in Nangarhar, five in Badghis, 22 in Takhar, three in Logar, eight in Maidan Wardak, one in Laghman, 29 in Kunduz, eight in Parwan, nine in Bamyan, two in Jawzjan, 14 in Faryab, four in Kunar, and three cases in Badakhshan.
Shokohmand added that two patients died suffering from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan to 218.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 35 patients recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the number of recovered patients of Coronavirus in Afghanistan to 1,075.
This comes as the Kabul governor announced that restrictions will be gradually taken allowing shops to be open in certain hours.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that in order to fight Coronavirus, people must follow health instructions and stay home.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Afghanistan records highest daily increase in cases
The Ministry of Public Health said that out of 1,582 suspicious samples, 782 have been positive, bringing the total number of positive cases in Afghanistan to 9,998.
The number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan is rising day by day, as of Friday, May 22nd recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in a single day in Afghanistan.
The registered cases are as follows: 377 cases in Kabul, 150 in Herat, 49 in Balkh, 47 in Ghazni, 32 in Nangarhar, 28 in Paktia, 21 in Samangan, 12 in Baghlan, 12 in Logar, 12 in Paktika, 11 in Kapisa, 10 in Kunar, 6 In Laghman, 4 in Ghor, 4 in Farah, 4 in Badghis, and 3 in Takhar.
This comes as the death toll of Coronavirus in Afghanistan reached 216.
The Ministry of Public Health expressed its concerns about the situation and emphasized that the only way to prevent more people from being infected and changing the situation is to return to quarantine.
The Health Ministry prepared a new quarantine plan, which will be presented to the presidential palace soon.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 542 new cases, total 9,216
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that the total positive cases of COVID-19 have risen to 9,216 in Afghanistan.
In the last 24 hours, 542 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan bringing the total number of cases to 9,216.
According to the Ministry of Health, twelve patients have died from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The death toll of Coronavirus has risen to 205 in the country.
This comes as the number of people recovered from this virus reached 993.
The Minister of Public Health emphasized that in order to receive the vaccine or other solutions, people are obliged to tolerate the virus and to continue living considering all health advice.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that there is a great catastrophe if people do not follow health recommendations.
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Around 2,000 Taliban prisoners to be released
International community’s reaction on ‘ceasefire’ between Afghan gov’t, Taliban
COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan hike to 10,582
Zerbena: Concerns about lose millions of dollars in currency markets
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Concerns about lose millions of dollars in currency markets
Expert’s view: High Reconciliation Council
Morning News Show: War b/w Afghan forces and Taliban intensified
Expert’s view: Pakistan, India’s role in Afghan peace process
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Trump: US never really fought to win; Taliban profited by its presence
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad in Kabul for Afghan peace process
- Latest News3 days ago
US doesn’t withhold $1 billion aid to Afghanistan?
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad’s hurrying thread of meetings to kick off Intra-Afghan talks
- COVID-193 days ago
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban leader urges his men to treat the public “with empathy and kindness”
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145
- Latest News3 days ago
COVID19 hits nearly 9000 people in Afghanistan