Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 584 new cases tested positive in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,582.

Tawhid Shokohmand, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said, “In the Past 24 hours, 1,075 samples were tested in the laboratories of the Ministry, out of which 584 samples were positive.”

The registered cases are as follows: 324 cases in Kabul, 100 in Herat, 17 in Balkh, 35 in Nangarhar, five in Badghis, 22 in Takhar, three in Logar, eight in Maidan Wardak, one in Laghman, 29 in Kunduz, eight in Parwan, nine in Bamyan, two in Jawzjan, 14 in Faryab, four in Kunar, and three cases in Badakhshan.

Shokohmand added that two patients died suffering from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan to 218.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 35 patients recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the number of recovered patients of Coronavirus in Afghanistan to 1,075.

This comes as the Kabul governor announced that restrictions will be gradually taken allowing shops to be open in certain hours.

The Ministry of Public Health underlined that in order to fight Coronavirus, people must follow health instructions and stay home.