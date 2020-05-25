COVID-19
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
COVID-19
COVID19 updates Afghanistan; cases rise to 11,173
With 591 new registries in the last 24 hours, the number of Coronavirus confirmed cases rose to 11,173 – Kabul ranks first on the table, with 390 new cases.
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed 591 new cases of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 390 reported from Kabul, and the rest are designated as follows:
“Herat 62, Balkh 36, Badghis 21, Nangarhar 18, Kunar 14, Takhar 14, Jawzjan 11, Wardak 7, Paktia 5, Baghlan 5, Khost 3, Panjshir 2, Ghor 2, and Bamyan reported one new case.”
It is worth mentioning that authorities have tightened the movement restrictions on Eid days in Kabul city to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.
On the other hand, although religious scholars emphasize to impose restrictions, they call on the police to be soft with the sick and others in serious need.
The Ministry of Public Health has reported a lack of capacity in the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital amid the rapid increase in the number of infections.
It, therefore, has announced that three more hospitals will be made designated to the Coronavirus patients in Kabul.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan hike to 10,582
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 584 new cases tested positive in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,582.
Tawhid Shokohmand, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said, “In the Past 24 hours, 1,075 samples were tested in the laboratories of the Ministry, out of which 584 samples were positive.”
The registered cases are as follows: 324 cases in Kabul, 100 in Herat, 17 in Balkh, 35 in Nangarhar, five in Badghis, 22 in Takhar, three in Logar, eight in Maidan Wardak, one in Laghman, 29 in Kunduz, eight in Parwan, nine in Bamyan, two in Jawzjan, 14 in Faryab, four in Kunar, and three cases in Badakhshan.
Shokohmand added that two patients died suffering from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan to 218.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 35 patients recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the number of recovered patients of Coronavirus in Afghanistan to 1,075.
This comes as the Kabul governor announced that restrictions will be gradually taken allowing shops to be open in certain hours.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that in order to fight Coronavirus, people must follow health instructions and stay home.
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
COVID19 updates Afghanistan; cases rise to 11,173
Sola: Second day of government, Taliban ceasefire
Australian researchers record world’s fastest internet speed
Morning News Show – Eid Holidays; Don’t let Coronavirus befriend you
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Sola: Second day of government, Taliban ceasefire
Morning News Show – Eid Holidays; Don’t let Coronavirus befriend you
Morning News Show: Daesh expands territory in Badakhshan
Expert’s view: Efficiency of High Reconciliation Council in Afghan peace process
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
US doesn’t withhold $1 billion aid to Afghanistan?
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad’s hurrying thread of meetings to kick off Intra-Afghan talks
- COVID-194 days ago
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
COVID19 hits nearly 9000 people in Afghanistan
- Latest News3 days ago
PIA plane crashes in residential area – Karachi
- Latest News4 days ago
Manchester United suffers £28m financial loss for Coronavirus so far
- Latest News3 days ago
Kabul to impose stricter quarantine measures over Eid days
- Latest News4 days ago
Apple offers faster way to unlock iPhone while wearing face mask