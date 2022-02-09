COVID-19
Coronavirus cases worldwide top 400 million
Cumulative novel coronavirus cases worldwide have exceeded 400 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said.
According to the university, which calculates its own statistics based on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities, a total of 400,244,031 coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic. A total of 5,761,208 people have died.
The university’s data shows that the threshold of 300 million cases was crossed slightly more than a month ago, on January 7.
United States accounts for the majority of cases registered last month (15,149,517), followed by France (8,623,947), and India (6,463,821).
According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 13,147,666 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia to date since the start if the pandemic. The country’s latest data indicates 336,721 fatalities nationwide.
COVID disrupts health services in over 90% of countries
Disruptions in basic health services such as vaccination programmes and treatment of diseases like AIDS were reported in 92% of 129 countries, a World Health Organization survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed on Monday.
The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were “severely impacted” with “little or no improvement” from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement sent to journalists.
“The results of this survey highlight the importance of urgent action to address major health system challenges, recover services and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the WHO said.
Emergency care, which includes ambulance and ER services, actually worsened with 36% of countries reporting disruptions versus 29% in early 2021 and 21% in the first survey in 2020, Reuters reported.
Elective operations such as hip and knee replacements were disrupted in 59% of the countries and gaps to rehabilitative and palliative care were reported in about half of them.
The survey’s timing coincided with surging COVID-19 cases in many countries in late 2021 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, piling additional strain on hospitals.
The WHO statement attributed the scale of disruptions to “pre-existing health systems issues” as well as decreased demand for care, without elaborating, Reuters reported.
Honduran president tests positive for COVID
Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Sunday, adding that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.
The 62-year-old, who put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup, was sworn into office in late January.
Castro said on Twitter that an earlier test had been negative.
Taiwan’s presidential office said Vice President William Lai, who met Castro in Honduras last month while he was there for her inauguration, was in good health and his COVID-19 tests had all come back negative.
Lai is in the middle of a two-week quarantine after his return to Taipei.
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
Ministry of Public Health officials said Sunday that in the past week 800 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, with Kabul, Kapisa and Maidan Wardak provinces registering the highest number of new infections.
Javid Hazhir, the spokesman for the ministry of public health, said: “Public hospitals will now also be used to treat [patients],” adding that with Omicron, the death toll is lower than with other variants.
An official at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they are concerned about the situation. Until now, this hospital been the primary health facility in Kabul treating patients with the virus,
This official said they are dealing with a shortage of diagnostic kits, oxygen and other equipment, and are not able to admit new patients.
Hashmat Faizi, the head of the intensive care unit at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they had seen a sharp increase in the number of cases recently. He also said the hospital is struggling financially and has appealed to the international community for help.
He said unless help was given to the hospital, they would not be able to continue with their work.
Relatives of patients have also complained about the poor conditions at hospitals and stated that medicines are not available.
Ghulam Dastagir, a relative of a patient, said: “We have come here. There are doctors but we buy medicine from outside the hospital, the government should help us.”
