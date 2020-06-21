Coronavirus cases slow in Afghanistan: Health Ministry

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2020)

The number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days, the Public Health Ministry said.

Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.

“The number of COVID-19 cases is declining. This is good news. What are important people’s cooperation and following health directions,” Osmani said.

“All UN missions work jointly with the Afghan Ministry of Health; To help fight coronavirus and contain the pandemic,” said David Lee, WHO’s Envoy in Afghanistan.

It comes as 409 new Coronavirus cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 28833 people in the country.

Meanwhile, 12 people have died of Coronavirus while 500 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.