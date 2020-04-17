Coronavirus cases rise to 906 in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2020)

The total cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have risen to 906, the Ministry of Public Health confirms.

The ministry says that 66 new cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country during the past 24 hours.

The cases have been recorded in Kabul 26, Kandahar 15, Balkh 6, Kunduz 5, Herat 5, Helmand 4, Laghman 3, Nangarhar and Kunar 1, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 45 patients – 43 in Herat, one in Ghor and one in Kandahar – have been recovered and discharged to the hospitals during the past 24 hours.

So far 30 people have died of the virus while 99 others have been recovered.

It comes as the government has extended Kabul’s lockdown for another three weeks, aimed to slow down the spread of the virus.