COVID-19
Coronavirus cases rise to 5226 – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health confirms that 259 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, 49 people in Balkh, 29 people in Kandahar, 27 people in Kabul, 25 people in Takhar, 23 People in Nangarhar, 22 people in Herat, 10 people in Parwan and 10 others in Kunar were tested positive for the COVID-19.
It brings the total affected people to 5226 in the country.
Meanwhile, the health ministry blamed the citizens for not taking seriously the lockdown, warning it could lead to a humanitarian crisis as a result of the pandemic in Afghanistan.
“Streets are still crowded. People are not following health instructions, this devastating,” said Wahid Majroh, deputy minister of public health.
It comes as five people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 132 in Afghanistan.
The ministry added that 42 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
“There is a greater need to expand awareness programs,” Shewai Sharq, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said.
So far, 5226 people in Afghanistan and 39 others were infected with the COVID-19 abroad with 132 deaths and 648 recoveries.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: cases rise to 4963
The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have jumped to 4963.
According to the ministry, 281 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.
Out of 281 cases; 81 people in Kabul, 28 people in Maidan Wardak, 20 people in Nangarhar, 20 people in Badghis, 14 people in Takhar, 13 people in Kandahar, 12 people in Herat, 12 people in Panjshir, 7 people in Helmand, 5 people in Zabul. 5 people in Sar-e-Pul, 4 people in Jawzjan, 4 people in Parwan, 3 people in Kapisa, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 people in Nimroz, 2 people in Ghor, one person in Samangan, one in Faryab and one other in Urozgan were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people to 4963 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, five people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 127, health ministry added.
Moreover, 36 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours. So far, 610 people have recovered from the virus.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 361 new cases, total 4402
The Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that 361 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: 117 in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 31 in Balkh, 26 in Kandahar, 21 in Baghlan, 18 in Farah, 12 in Laghman, 11 in Maidan Wardak, 11 in Samangan, 9 in Panjshir, 8 in Parwan, 8 in Nangarhar, 7 in Kunar, 5 in Helmand, 4 in Badakhshan, 4 in Ghazni, 3 in Jawzjan, 3 in Sar-e-Pul, 2 in Paktika, one in Zabul, and one cases in Paktia.
According to the ministry, it brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 4402.
The ministry further added that four people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 120 in the country.
Meanwhile, 65 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, six prisoners have been infected with the virus in Nangarhar jail, local officials confirmed.
Coronavirus cases rise to 5226 – Afghanistan
International community condemns Kabul, Nangarhar attacks
Death toll from Kabul hospital, Nangarhar funeral attacks rise to 57
Morning News Show: President Ghani orders ANDSF to act in ‘offensive mode’
Ghani’s order to ANDSF to break ‘active defense’ mode; follow-up reactions
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Morning News Show: President Ghani orders ANDSF to act in ‘offensive mode’
Zerbena: Concerns about poor economy in the country
Negotiation between Arg, Sapidar continues
Morning News Show: Challenges blocking Intra-Afghan talks
Zerbena: Government implements emergency projects in some provinces
Trending
- Balkh4 days ago
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
- Herat4 days ago
Ghor protests take six lives
- Latest News2 days ago
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
- Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Faryab
- Latest News3 days ago
Shafiqullah Shafaq banned from all forms of cricket for six years: ACB
- Business4 days ago
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
- Latest News4 days ago
1,000 Taliban prisoners released to date – ONSC
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus updates: 4033 cases in Afghanistan