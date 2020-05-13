Coronavirus cases rise to 5226 – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health confirms that 259 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 49 people in Balkh, 29 people in Kandahar, 27 people in Kabul, 25 people in Takhar, 23 People in Nangarhar, 22 people in Herat, 10 people in Parwan and 10 others in Kunar were tested positive for the COVID-19.

It brings the total affected people to 5226 in the country.

Meanwhile, the health ministry blamed the citizens for not taking seriously the lockdown, warning it could lead to a humanitarian crisis as a result of the pandemic in Afghanistan.

“Streets are still crowded. People are not following health instructions, this devastating,” said Wahid Majroh, deputy minister of public health.

It comes as five people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 132 in Afghanistan.

The ministry added that 42 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

“There is a greater need to expand awareness programs,” Shewai Sharq, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said.

So far, 5226 people in Afghanistan and 39 others were infected with the COVID-19 abroad with 132 deaths and 648 recoveries.