Coronavirus cases jump to 1828 – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 infections in Afghanistan has risen to 1828.

According to the ministry, 125 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country.

The cases were reported in 17 provinces – 21 positive cases in Herat, 15 cases in Kabul, 15 cases in Kandahar, 10 cases in Balkh, 9 cases in Logar, 8 cases in Jawzjan, 7 cases in Panjshir, Laghman, and Paktia, 6 cases in Takhar, 5 cases in Nangarhar, in Helmand, Wardak, and Kunar, two cases have been recorded, and in Badakhshan, two cases in each province of Helmand, Maidan Wardak, and Kunar, and one cases Badghis and Kapisa, and Badakhshan – in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health added that, so far, 228 people across the country have recovered from Covid-19, of those only eight recovered just in Herat in the past 24 hours.

According to MoPH, another 58 patients have died of the novel disease.

With 494 positive cases, Kabul stands at the top of the list of the infected province, Herat saw 445 events, and Kandahar witnessed 239 cases so far.

So far, more than 9,000 blood samples have been tested across Afghanistan, with the highest number of people infected with the virus in Herat, Kabul, and Kandahar provinces.

It comes as the Health Ministry has frequently called on citizens that staying at home help the government in fighting the pandemic.