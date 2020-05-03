Pas az khabar
Coronavirus: cases increase in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 3, 2020)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases increase in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 3, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in the country
(Last Updated On: May 1, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 30, 2020)
Pas az khabar4 mins ago
Coronavirus: cases increase in Afghanistan
Latest News36 mins ago
Pakistan reaffirms its support for peace, stability – Afghanistan
Business2 hours ago
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
Latest News5 hours ago
Coronavirus positive cases rise to 2,704 – Afghanistan
Business7 hours ago
Absence of sports to cost $12 billion to US – COVID19 economic impact
Latest News4 days ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Latest News4 days ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Pas az khabar4 days ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Pas az khabar4 mins ago
Coronavirus: cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show8 hours ago
Morning News Show – 03 May 2020
Morning News Show15 hours ago
Morning News Show – 02 May 2020
Elections1 day ago
Ghani, Abdullah agree on principles
Pas az khabar1 day ago
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases increase in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
-
Pas az khabar4 days ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
-
Sola4 days ago
Sola: Efforts for a ceasefire with the Taliban
-
Latest News2 days ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
-
Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show – 29 April 2020
-
Latest News4 days ago
Juventus’ Paulo Dybala tests positive for Coronavirus for fourth time in six weeks