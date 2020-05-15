COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan surpassed 6,000
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 414 new cases were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours which brought the total number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan to 6,053.
The cases were recorded as follow: 162 in Kabul, 132 in Herat, 26 in Balkh, 19 in Samangan, 13 in Kandahar, 12 in Paktia, and nine in Jawzjan.
In the meantime, The MoPH underlined that 17 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll of Covid-19 in Afghanistan to 153.
The number of recovered patients from Coronavirus in the country reached 745.
Wahid Majrooh, the MoPH medical service providing deputy said, “Not following the health recommendations is one of the main reasons why the virus has spread widely.”
This comes as the worldwide cases of Coronavirus passed 4.4 million and the death toll passed 300,000.
Macaque monkey trial offers hope to develop effective Coronavirus vaccine
A Coronavirus vaccine has provided protection and immunity against Covid-19 in six rhesus macaque monkeys, BBC reported on Friday.
The vaccine which is now undergoing human clinical trials gives early hope, however, there is no guarantee this result will translate to people.
The trial was conducted in the US, involving researchers from the US government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Oxford University.
BBC wrote, “The animals who had been given the vaccine, and were then exposed to SARS-CoV-2, had less of the virus in their lungs and airways which was then compared with the control group of monkeys which was not given the vaccine.”
The vaccine appeared to protect the monkeys against developing pneumonia.
This comes as the Rhesus macaques have similar immune systems to humans which gives the vaccine results early hopes.
Dozens of vaccines are being developed to diagnose, prevent, and cure the Coronavirus, however, the WHO stated on Thursday that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Coronavirus: Public Health Ministry warns of health crisis – Afghanistan
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 413 cases, total 5639
The total cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have risen to 5639, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
According to the ministry, 413 new positive cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: 188 in Kabul, 35 in Ghazni, 34 in Kandahar, 30 in Nangarhar, 25 in Baghlan, 24 in Balkh, 20 in Samangan, 15 in Paktia, 9 in Maidan Wardak, 7 in Logar, 5 in Sar-e-Pul, 5 in Laghman, 5 in Nimruz, 4 in Paktika, 3 in Zabul, 2 in Panjshir, one in Khost and one in Faryab.
“The total infections have reached to 5639 in the country,” the Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said.
The ministry said four people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, adding that total fatalities have reached 136.
Meanwhile, 43 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 691 in the country.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Speaking to the press in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergency program, said that it is hard to predict when the virus would be eliminated.
