Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan reached 13,659

In the past 24 hours, 623 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected to 13,659, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

The number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan is growing each passing day.

In the last 24 hours, out of 985 samples tested, 623 were positive as follows:

271 cases in Kabul, 179 in Herat, 67 in Nangarhar, 23 in Balkh, 18 in Khost, 13 in Laghman, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Badakhshan, nine in Paktika, nine in Bamyan, seven in Paktia, three in Logar, two in Takhar, and one case in Kunar and Daikundi provinces.

This comes as it has been weeks since laboratories in some provinces like Kandahar are not active, and thousands of samples are not tested yet.

The Ministry of Public Health underlined that 11 Covid-19 patients passed out in the past 24 hours, brining the death toll to 246.

Meanwhile, 50 other patients recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,259.

The Ministry of Public Health again stated that if the people do not follow the health instructions, the situation will get even worse.