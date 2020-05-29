COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan reached 13,659
In the past 24 hours, 623 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected to 13,659, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
The number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan is growing each passing day.
In the last 24 hours, out of 985 samples tested, 623 were positive as follows:
271 cases in Kabul, 179 in Herat, 67 in Nangarhar, 23 in Balkh, 18 in Khost, 13 in Laghman, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Badakhshan, nine in Paktika, nine in Bamyan, seven in Paktia, three in Logar, two in Takhar, and one case in Kunar and Daikundi provinces.
This comes as it has been weeks since laboratories in some provinces like Kandahar are not active, and thousands of samples are not tested yet.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that 11 Covid-19 patients passed out in the past 24 hours, brining the death toll to 246.
Meanwhile, 50 other patients recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,259.
The Ministry of Public Health again stated that if the people do not follow the health instructions, the situation will get even worse.
Coronavirrs: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan
Coronavirus update; cases exceed 13,000 in Afghanistan
With 580 newly registered cases, the total number of cases for the Coronavirus reached 13,036, with 235 deaths.
The Ministry of Public Health announced the 580 new cases of Coronavirus as follows: Kabul with 322 cases, Herat with 139, Panjshir with 27, Balkh with 22, Farah with 21, Paktia with 20, Faryab with 15, and Parwan with 14 cases.
The Ministry of Public Health also expressed concerns about the lack of facilities saying that the Darulaman Palace, which was designated for the Coronavirus patients, has been evacuated.
Waheed Majrooh, a deputy of the Health Ministry, said that if medical supplies are not provided soon, it will cause major troubles.
Majrooh added that the Darulaman Palace, which was the center of abstraction, had been evacuated, and its beds had been transferred to hospitals.
The Ministry of Public Health emphasized that the least people can do is using masks, keeping social distancing, and washing their hands more often.
Return to contact training approved by Premier League
Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to approve a return to contact training, marking another key step to resume the competition, SKY Sports reported.
The Premier League Players had already resumed training last week in small groups while keeping social distancing, based on step one of the return to training measures.
Taking another major step in restarting the league matches, the Premier League said in a statement, “Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.”
“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact,” added the statement.
The Premier League underlined that their priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.
The statement added, “Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.”
Meanwhile, in the first two rounds of Coronavirus tests in the Premier League; eight positive cases were reported out of 1,744 samples. The positive test holders were self-isolated for seven days.
The results for the third round of Coronavirus tests are said to be revealed on Wednesday afternoon.
It is noteworthy The Premier League matches are expected to resume starting June 1.
