Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hikes to 1,092

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2020)

The spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health said that 66 new cases had been registered in the past 24 hours, including 52 in Kabul, five in Laghman, four in Nangarhar and one in Paktia.

On the other hand, Arg says that President Ashraf and the first lady, Rula Ghani, have tested negative for the Coronavirus.

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said, “With the registration of these new cases, the number of the infected in the country reached 1,092. In the last 24 hours, 15 patients have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 150.”

Capital Kabul is going through the most difficult time. With a total of 385 cases of the Coronavirus, it surpassed Herat, which has 340 positive cases, and it seems like Kabul should be on high alert now.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization recommend that people must wash their hands with soap several times a day, at least 20 seconds each time, avoid physical contact and stay home.

Also, the Afghan president, who has carried out his work through video teleconference lately, has reportedly tested negative for the COVID19 – he considered taking the test after some staff at the Arg had tested positive for the virus.

Sediq Sediqi, the presidential spokesman, said the Coronavirus tests were performed upon the request of the president and the first lady.

Sedigi underlined that Ashraf Ghani was healthy and was pursuing the government’s efforts on all fronts.

According to him, all precautionary measures have been taken to make sure the working atmosphere is safe for the president.