Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus have risen to 8145 in Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the last 24 hours, 492 new cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in Afghanistan; the total number of cases in Afghanistan is now 8145, with 178 deaths and 850 recoveries.

262 of these cases were registered from Kabul.

According to MoPH, 262 Coronavirus cases in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 33 in Balkh, 30 in Baghlan, 28 in Takhar, 14 in Jawzjan, 10 in Paktia, 10 in Nangarhar, nine in Panjshir, nine in Parwan, seven in Kunar, six in Logar, five in Kapisa, four in Farah, four in Sar-e Pol, and two cases in Ghazni were recorded.

Meanwhile, 10 patients died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the Coronavirus death toll in Afghanistan to 187.

MoPH added that 80 other patients have recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of recovered people in Afghanistan to 930.