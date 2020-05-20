COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus have risen to 8145 in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the last 24 hours, 492 new cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in Afghanistan; the total number of cases in Afghanistan is now 8145, with 178 deaths and 850 recoveries.
262 of these cases were registered from Kabul.
According to MoPH, 262 Coronavirus cases in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 33 in Balkh, 30 in Baghlan, 28 in Takhar, 14 in Jawzjan, 10 in Paktia, 10 in Nangarhar, nine in Panjshir, nine in Parwan, seven in Kunar, six in Logar, five in Kapisa, four in Farah, four in Sar-e Pol, and two cases in Ghazni were recorded.
Meanwhile, 10 patients died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the Coronavirus death toll in Afghanistan to 187.
MoPH added that 80 other patients have recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of recovered people in Afghanistan to 930.
COVID-19
Bayat Group, AWCC disinfect parts of Kabul City
The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and the Kabul Municipality, disinfected parts of Kabul city and the Children’s Hospital, aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The head of the Children’s Health Hospital said that disinfecting suspicious roads with coronavirus could contain the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the citizens welcomed Bayat Group’s action and called on other charities to disinfect suspicious places alongside the Ministry of Public Health and people to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.
Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company have frequently disinfected most of the roads identified by the Ministry of Public Health since the quarantine began.
Officials in Bayat Group said that disinfection continues in some other provinces as well
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 408 new cases, total 7072
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have reached to 7072.
The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 408 new positive cases have been registered during the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follow: 162 people in Kabul, 95 people in Herat, 31 people in Balkh, 20 people in Takhar, 19 people in Khost, 18 people in Parwan, 15 people in Paktia, 8 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Logar, 6 people in Baghlan, 5 people in Daikundi, 5 people in Ghor, 4 people in Paktika, 4 people in Kunar, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Kunduz, 2 people in Kapisa, and one person in Laghman were tested positive for Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, three people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 23 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.
Some experts believe that neglecting the lockdown could lead to a crisis in the country.
The Health Ministry calls on people to stay home to prevent contracting with the virus.
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145
Khalilzad in Kabul for Afghan peace process
Taliban leader urges his men to treat the public “with empathy and kindness”
Morning News Show: Khalilzad’s trip to Qatar
Trump: US never really fought to win; Taliban profited by its presence
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Morning News Show: Khalilzad’s trip to Qatar
Political agreement between Ghani, Abdullah
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Qatar
Zerbena: Iran exports to central Asia via Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Taliban keep ties with Daesh – Security Officials
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad: ‘A new date is under discussion’ to start Intra-Afghan negotiations
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Paktika, Urozgan operations
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan surpassed 6,000
- Elections5 days ago
Ghani orders offensive operation against Taliban
- Latest News4 days ago
Italy to lift travel restrictions from June 3
- Latest News3 days ago
‘Desperation will never bring peace’ – Opinion
- Latest News2 days ago
Car bomb hits Ghazni; heavy casualties reported