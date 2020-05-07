COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563
The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that 171 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in 13 provinces in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest report, 45 people in Herat, 34 people in Kabul, 18 people in Paktia, 16 people in Kandahar, 15 people in Badghis, 10 people in Ghazni, 13 people in Bamyan, 9 people in Maidan Wardak, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 in Logar, 2 in Zabul and one in Khost have been infected by the Coronavirus.
It brings the total number of affected people to 3,563 in the country.
Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, two patients have died of COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 106, the ministry said.
So far, 467 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals across the country.
It comes as the Health Ministry has frequently urged people to comply with the travel restrictions and comply with health orders to contain the spread of the virus in Afghanistan.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Discussion about how to fight against the virus
COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Death toll in Afghanistan surges to 104
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that nine people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 104 in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the patients suffering from Covid-19 have died in Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Takhar, and Parwan provinces.
Meanwhile, the ministry has recorded 168 new positive cases in 15 provinces of the country.
The cases – 68 in Kabul, 32 in Herat, 14 in Kandahar, 11 in Nangarhar, 9 in Laghman, 9 in Faryab, 8 in Logar, 4 in Balkh, 4 in Paktia, 4 in Baghlan, Two in Kunar, and one case in Nuristan, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan, and Helmand – have been registered in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 3392 in Afghanistan.
It comes as 37 patients – 14 people in Herat, 8 in Kabul, 5 in Laghman, 4 in Balkh, 3 in Nangarhar, 2 in Nimroz, and 1 in Helmand – have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from the hospitals.
So far, 458 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 330 new cases, total 3225
The Ministry of Public Health has announced that 330 new cases of Coronavirushave been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected people to 3,225.
Among the newly registered cases, statistics of Herat, Kabul, and Kandahar have the highest number of patients.
The positive cases were recorded as follow: Herat 59 cases, Kabul 45, Kandahar 41, Balkh 38, Paktia 26, Ghazni 5, Nangarhar 13, Logar 10, Laghman 11, Helmand 1, Farah 2, Samangan 10, Takhar 11, Kunduz 5, Faryab 6, Paktika 9, Panjshir 12, Zabul 3, Kapisa 4, Wardak 4, Parwan 7, Kunar 5, and 3 cases in Badakhshan.
The Ministry of Public Health also stated that 421 people have recovered from Coronavirus so far, and 95 others have died.
According to the ministry, five people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours.
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563
Morning News Show: Flash floods in Samangan displaced hundreds of families
Total 933 Taliban prisoners released to date
Pompeo wants Afghan gov’t investigate reports “Afghan migrants drowned by Iranian border guards”
US Rep Khalilzad talking with regional nations concerning Intra-Afghan dialogue
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Morning News Show: Flash floods in Samangan displaced hundreds of families
Final steps on negotiations to resolve political tensions
Coronavirus: Discussion about how to fight against the virus
Morning News Show: Concerns over rapid spread of Coronavirus – Afghanistan
Optimism about resolving political tensions in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: total cases 2496
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Uncertainty about international funds to Afghanistan to fight pandemic
-
Latest News4 days ago
May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban allowing girls’ schools in rural Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
-
Latest News2 days ago
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian border forces throw Afghan refugees into Harirud River – Allegations