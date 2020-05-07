Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563

The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that 171 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in 13 provinces in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest report, 45 people in Herat, 34 people in Kabul, 18 people in Paktia, 16 people in Kandahar, 15 people in Badghis, 10 people in Ghazni, 13 people in Bamyan, 9 people in Maidan Wardak, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 in Logar, 2 in Zabul and one in Khost have been infected by the Coronavirus.

It brings the total number of affected people to 3,563 in the country.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, two patients have died of COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 106, the ministry said.

So far, 467 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals across the country.

It comes as the Health Ministry has frequently urged people to comply with the travel restrictions and comply with health orders to contain the spread of the virus in Afghanistan.