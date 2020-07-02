Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 32,022

(Last Updated On: July 2, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Thursday that 33 Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan as the country recorded 186 new cases.

The record of new cases shows a declined in the number of infections in the country.

Meanwhile, 436 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after receiving treatment.

“In the past 24 hours out of 341 samples 186 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus, 33 patients died and 436 others have recovered,” said Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health Masoma Jafari.

The cases were registered in Kabul 61, Herat 34, Daikundi 31, Kunduz 16, Balkh 14, Logar 7, Parwan 6, Kandahar 6, Baghlan 3, Laghman, Maidan Wardak and Paktia 2 in each, and Helmand and Nangahar witnessed 1-1 case in each.

It brings the total infections to 32022 with 806 deaths and 16607 recoveries in Afghanistan.