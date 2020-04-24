Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan grow to 1,362

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2020)

According to health officials, in the last 24 hours, 127 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in various provinces of the country, however, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,362.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the past 24 hours, three patients with Covid-19 have died and 9 have recovered. The total number of casualties in the country is 43 and the number of recovered is 188.

The Ministry of Public Health says that in the past 24 hours, 95 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered and confirmed – 53 in Kandahar, 11 in Kabul, 10 in Takhar, 5 in Nangarhar, 5 in Panjshir, 2 in Ghazni, 2 in Farah, 3 in Herat, and one case in Laghman, Daikundi, Parwan And Nimrooz each.

In addition, the head of the Paktia Public Health Department announced the registration of 11 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Also, the spokesperson for the public health department of Balkh has reported 21 new positive cases of the virus.

Kabul ranks first with the highest number of cases, followed by Herat and Kandahar, second and third respectively.

Although Herat is considered the epicenter of the virus in Afghanistan, the number of infected has recently decreased there – it is now on the rise in Kabul and Kandahar.