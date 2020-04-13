Coronavirus cases hike to 665 in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2020)

Based on the information provided by the ministry of public health, at least 58 new cases tested positive for Coronavirus in the past 24 hours coming from Kandahar, Kabul, Helmand, Nimroz, Takhar, and Kunduz provinces.

According to MOPH, 22 patients of the COVID-19 have passed away, including two doctors, and 38 others have recovered so far.

Wahidullah Mayar, the MOPH spokesperson, said, “28 of the positive cases come from Kandahar, 13 from Kabul, seven from Helmand, six from Nimroz, three from Takhar, and one from Kunduz.” The number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan is rising rapidly, and to prevent the outbreak, staying at home is the most important prescription.