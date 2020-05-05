Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost

The Bayat Foundation – an Afghanistan relief organization – has donated food supplies to needy families in Khost province.

The food aid packages were distributed to the most vulnerable people, whose breadwinner has lost his job due to lockdown Khost province.

The foundation’s officials said that the donations have been distributed to those needy who have lost their jobs and have faced hardship during this trying time.

Meanwhile, Khost residents, who enjoyed the assistance, thankfully appreciated the act and said that the Bayat Foundation aids help them out during this trying time.

It comes as the Bayat Foundation has helped hundreds of needy across the country, and by restricting patrols in the country, it has also started the process of distributing food supplies to vulnerable families, and so far its aid has been distributed to a large number of needy people in several provinces.

So far, the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have jumped to 3225 with 95 fatalities and 421 recoveries.