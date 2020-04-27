Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation distributes aids in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2020)

The Bayat Foundation – a charity organization – has donated food supplies to needy families affected by the Coronavirus lockdown in southern Kandahar province.

The Foundation’s officials said that the aids were distributed to the most vulnerable families in Kandahar.

Welcoming the Bayat Foundation aids, families who have received donations are asking other organizations and businessmen to help people during this trying time.

It comes as Kandahar came under lockdown since the first COVID-19 patient was detected in the province, which led to the unemployment of thousands of people.

Bayat’s humanitarian relief dedicated to Kandahar citizens who have faced financial hardship due to Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Bayat’s officials emphasized that it would continue aids to the people.

The Bayat Foundation has already assisted the needy, the flood victims on various occasions, and it has also built hospitals, mosques, roads, and sports fields across the country.

Currently, the foundation is disinfecting some areas in Kandahar and some other provinces.