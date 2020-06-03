Coronavirus Afghanistan updates; cases hike to 16,509

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said that 759 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Afghanistan, bringing the total number of cases to 16,509.

Wahidullah Majrooh, a deputy for the Ministry of Public Health said, “In the past 24 hours, 1,322 cases were examined, of which 759 were tested positive, with 22 recoveries and five deaths.”

The new registries in the capital and provinces are reported as follows: Kabul with 266 cases, Herat 212, Balkh 39, Nangarhar 34, Paktia 66, Baghlan 27, Bamyan 21, Ghazni 18, Takhar 17, Faryab 18, Khost 25, Parwan four, Kapisa seven, Samangan two, and Badakhshan with three cases.

The Ministry of Public Health once again warns that if the people do not cooperate in the fight against the Coronavirus, the pandemic will affect all.

Wahidullah Majrooh, Deputy of the Ministry of Public Health, said, “Successful and effective treatment of the virus is dependent on every citizen of the country. A healthy diet and mental health will help to fight the Coronavirus. Let’s make sure we keep the community safe from the virus.”

The number of people infected with the Coronavirus is growing every day, raising public concerns.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the growing number of patients stems from people’s disregard for medical guidelines, which will result in the humanitarian crisis.