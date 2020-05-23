Coronavirus: Afghanistan records highest daily increase in cases

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said that out of 1,582 suspicious samples, 782 have been positive, bringing the total number of positive cases in Afghanistan to 9,998.

The number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan is rising day by day, as of Friday, May 22nd recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in a single day in Afghanistan.

The registered cases are as follows: 377 cases in Kabul, 150 in Herat, 49 in Balkh, 47 in Ghazni, 32 in Nangarhar, 28 in Paktia, 21 in Samangan, 12 in Baghlan, 12 in Logar, 12 in Paktika, 11 in Kapisa, 10 in Kunar, 6 In Laghman, 4 in Ghor, 4 in Farah, 4 in Badghis, and 3 in Takhar.

This comes as the death toll of Coronavirus in Afghanistan reached 216.

The Ministry of Public Health expressed its concerns about the situation and emphasized that the only way to prevent more people from being infected and changing the situation is to return to quarantine.

The Health Ministry prepared a new quarantine plan, which will be presented to the presidential palace soon.