Coronavirus; Afghanistan-Pakistan border closed

(Last Updated On: March 16, 2020)

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham has been closed for 15 days from today, aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the News reported.

According to the report, Pakistan issued a notification, urging the Afghan and Pakistani citizens to cross the Torkham border before it was closed for all kinds of movement.

Around 50,000 Afghan citizens, including women, children and truckers reached the Torkham border to enter Afghanistan. The Afghan side of the Torkham border was also over-crowded with Pakistani nationals who wanted to enter Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the import and export between the countries would remain suspended during the two weeks of the border closure.

The officials, however, said emergency patients coming from Afghanistan could enter Pakistan. The Pakistani authorities set up quarantine centers at Torkham border town and in Landikotal, the report said.

Pakistan asked its citizens to remain at homes and avoid movement, the report added.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan closed its border – Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge – with Afghanistan amid fears of coronavirus spreading to the country.