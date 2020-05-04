Health
Coronavirus Afghanistan; cases rise to 2,894
Health
Over seven million children at risk of hunger – Afghanistan
Save the Children, in a press report on May 01, 2020, revealed that over 7 million children in Afghanistan were at risk of hunger because of the sky rising prices of food amid the Coronavirus lockdown.
It says, “At a time when Afghan children need adequate daily nutrition to help strengthen their immune systems to fight the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the price of basic foods is rising under the lockdown, making it harder for families to feed themselves.”
According to the report, a third of the population, including 7.3 million children, will face food shortages in April and May due to the current pandemic.
It refers to a survey of the World Food Program, which indicates that only in the past month, the price of wheat flour and cooking oil in Afghanistan’s main city markets have increased by up to 23 percent as supply is unable to meet demand, while the cost of rice, sugar, and pulses have increased by between 7 and 12 percent.
“While food prices are increasing, the financial ability of daily wage laborers to buy food is decreasing, as casual work dries up because of nationwide restrictions. A large portion of the Afghan workforce relies on the informal sector, with no safety nets when work is scarce,” the report states.
This comes as even before the global COVID-19 crisis, reportedly, the total number of children who needed some form of humanitarian support this year stood at 5.26 million, making war-torn Afghanistan one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child, it underlines.
According to the report, the most recent nutrition surveys in Afghanistan show that an estimated two million children under five will suffer from the most life-threatening form of extreme hunger annually.
“The effects of the lockdown coupled with one of the weakest health systems in the world – Afghanistan has just 0.3 doctors per 1,000 people – means malnourished and sick children are much less likely to get the life-saving treatment they need to survive,” says the report.
Save the Children, narrates the story of a 13-year-old Mustafa in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan with his four siblings and mother.
“Mustafa goes to school and works in a local food shop to supplement the family income. But since the lockdown, he is at home, unable to neither go to school nor earn any money to help put food on the table.”
Mustafa tells Save the Children, “We don’t have any food at home. From three meals a day we are down to two and sometimes just one. My mother is trying to find food for us, she is weaving carpets to sell but everywhere is closed right now. She can only make us tea with dry bread. My other siblings sometimes ask for good food, but my mother can’t afford to feed us. It’s hard to be alive.”
Timothy Bishop, Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan, said, “We are deeply concerned that this pandemic will lead to a perfect storm of hunger, disease, and death in Afghanistan unless the world takes action now to ensure vulnerable children and their families have enough to eat, especially those in remote areas and the urban poor.”
“The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 means many families are stressed about putting food on the table, with no clear indication of how long the current crisis will go on.”
Meanwhile, children who miss out on their daily nutritional needs are at a far greater risk of getting sick, he said adding that in extreme cases the lack of food may even affect a child’s physical and mental development, with devastating consequences for the rest of their lives.
Bishop further said, “For many Afghans, the biggest impact of the pandemic will not be the virus itself, but the hunger caused by lockdown measures and a breakdown in supply lines. We are facing the very real risk that children could die from starvation.”
He underlines that what is needed is for the international community to urgently fly in food supplies to be distributed to some of the most vulnerable communities in the country, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, malnourished, and those who are sick.
Bishop calls on the government to provide food amid the lockdown, noting “We also urge the Afghan government to facilitate the rapid distribution of food, despite the nationwide lockdown.”
He concludes his statement emphasizing, “Afghan children have suffered enough. Most have known nothing but conflict in their lives. We cannot allow COVID-19 to further rob them of their futures.”
Business
IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved US$220 million in aid to fight the Coronavirus in Afghanistan.
The International Monetary Fund has said the aid comes into effect upon the request of the Afghan government.
The Afghan Ministry of Finance stated that a large portion of the money will be used to fight Coronavirus, and another part will be used to keep the country’s economic turnover active.
“We had applied for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has been approved,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
He added that in addition to fighting the coronavirus, the money would be used to keep Afghanistan’s economic turnover active.
On the other hand, the private sector is asking the Afghan government to spend this money on strengthening the private sector, given the current state of investment in the country.
While experts say that global aid in the fight against the Coronavirus is beneficial, they are concerned about the management of the funds of this sort.
Health
NATO continues to support Afghan forces to fight COVID19
NATO says in a news report that its Resolute Support mission continues to support Afghan security forces to help stop the outbreak of the Coronavirus as well as to maintain security in the country.
According to the report the NATO-led Resolute Support has lately helped to provide critical supplies to Afghan security forces in 14 provinces.
The supplies include “more than 63,000 masks, over 31,000 pairs of gloves, more than 35,000 bottles of sanitizers and disinfectants, thousands of sets of personal protective equipment for medical providers and patients, more than 3,000 sets of protective eyewear and dozens of infrared thermometers.”
Panjshir, Parwan, Nuristan, Herat, Ghor, Farah, Baghdis, Kabul, Nimroz, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul and Daykundi, and Helmand are of those provinces where the RS has helped equipped the Afghan police and army to protect themselves so they can continue protecting the country, the report elaborates.
NATO, through the report, underscores its commitment to Afghanistan and the Afghan security forces.
Coronavirus Afghanistan; cases rise to 2,894
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
Zerbena – 03 May 2020
Sola: Emphasizes over reduction in violence by the Taliban
Coronavirus: cases increase in Afghanistan
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Zerbena – 03 May 2020
Sola: Emphasizes over reduction in violence by the Taliban
Coronavirus: cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show – 03 May 2020
Morning News Show – 02 May 2020
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
-
Pas az khabar5 days ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
-
Sola5 days ago
Sola: Efforts for a ceasefire with the Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
-
Latest News5 days ago
Juventus’ Paulo Dybala tests positive for Coronavirus for fourth time in six weeks
-
Latest News5 days ago
Indian famous actor Irrfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar