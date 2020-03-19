Coronavirus AFG; no case tested positive in 48 hours, fear continues

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2020)

Although no COVID-19 case has been tested positive in the last 48 hours in Afghanistan, the fear travels rapidly challenging the country.

The ministry of public health says that there has not been any coronavirus case tested positive in Afghanistan in the last two days. It adds that as of now there are 50 possible cases of the virus being tested in the laboratories and that the result will be soon revealed.

The government’s special committee on the coronavirus says that its efforts are underway to tackle the disease. It has underlined sending testing kits and other supplies to Herat as well as has asked to put aged governmental employees on leave.

The committee has also reported that the Nawroz festival – Persian New Year – has also been called off to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

It says that for the same reason, the General Directorate of Population Registration, including the services of the electronic identification, has been put on hold.

Afghan-Japan Hospital in Kabul which has been specified to deal with the COVID-19 receives tens of visits on daily basis – mostly those who have just returned from Iran, concerned whether they have carried the virus with them.

Authorities in the ministry of public health say that the best way to stop the virus from the outbreak is to strictly mind the safety measures.