Coronavirrs: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

With 580 newly registered cases, the total number of cases for the Coronavirus reached 13,036, with 235 deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health announced the 580 new cases of Coronavirus as follows: Kabul with 322 cases, Herat with 139, Panjshir with 27, Balkh with 22, Farah with 21, Paktia with 20, Faryab with 15, and Parwan with 14 cases.

The Ministry of Public Health also expressed concerns about the lack of facilities saying that the Darulaman Palace, which was designated for the Coronavirus patients, has been evacuated.

Waheed Majrooh, a deputy of the Health Ministry, said that if medical supplies are not provided soon, it will cause major troubles.

Majrooh added that the Darulaman Palace, which was the center of abstraction, had been evacuated, and its beds had been transferred to hospitals.

The Ministry of Public Health emphasized that the least people can do is using masks, keeping social distancing, and washing their hands more often.