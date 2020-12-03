COVID-19
Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed
An oxygen-producing plant was inaugurated on Sunday at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in the capital Kabul city.
A number of high-ranking government officials including Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, and several MPs and Monsoor Ahmad Khan Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul had attended the inauguration ceremony of the plant.
The plant with a capacity of producing 50 balloons of oxygen per hour would meet patients’ needs at the hospital.
The 300-bed Jinnah Hospital, which was one of the capital’s Covid-19 isolation centers, is constructed by the government of Pakistan in Dasht-e-Barchi of the city at a cost of $24 million.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Monsoor Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan is committed to assisting Afghanistan in development projects.
Along with Hon Afghan Health Minister Ahmad Jawad Usmani inaugurated new Oxygen production plant provided by Pakistan to Jinnah Hospital.Kabul. Pakistan committed to help Afghanistan in development projects @PakEmbKabul @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/LEj6iNPKI2
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) November 29, 2020
“We are trying to establish a cancer treatment center at the Ali Jinnah Hospital. Pakistan is ready to assist Afghanistan in various areas, even peace,” the Pakistani Ambassador said.
At the inauguration ceremony, Public Health Acting Minister Jawad Osmani warned of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.
He stated that around 1240 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the past week. According to him, the infections have increased by 10 percent and the fatalities have increased by 3 percent.
