Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 3, 2020)

Oxygen producing plant inaugurated at Kabul Hospital

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 30, 2020)

An oxygen-producing plant was inaugurated on Sunday at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in the capital Kabul city.

A number of high-ranking government officials including Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, and several MPs and Monsoor Ahmad Khan Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul had attended the inauguration ceremony of the plant.  

The plant with a capacity of producing 50 balloons of oxygen per hour would meet patients’ needs at the hospital. 

The 300-bed Jinnah Hospital, which was one of the capital’s Covid-19 isolation centers, is constructed by the government of Pakistan in Dasht-e-Barchi of the city at a cost of $24 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Monsoor Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan is committed to assisting Afghanistan in development projects.

“We are trying to establish a cancer treatment center at the Ali Jinnah Hospital. Pakistan is ready to assist Afghanistan in various areas, even peace,” the Pakistani Ambassador said. 

At the inauguration ceremony, Public Health Acting Minister Jawad Osmani warned of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

He stated that around 1240 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the past week. According to him, the infections have increased by 10 percent and the fatalities have increased by 3 percent.

Corona: Covid-19 across the world

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2020)

Corona: Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2020)

