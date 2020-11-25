COVID-19
Corona: Covid-19 cross the world
Corona: Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus
Sharp spike in infections sees COVID-19 tally hit 50 million mark
As a second wave sweeps across Europe, the global tally of COVID-19 infections topped the 50 million mark on Sunday.
According to a Reuters tally, the second wave of the virus in the past 30 days has accounted for a quarter of the total.
The United States has been particularly hard hit with over 100,000 new cases reported each day. A surge in infections in Europe also contributed to the spike in overall numbers.
Reuters reported that the latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.
More than 1.25 million people have died from the disease.
However, as Reuters states, the pandemic’s recent acceleration has been ferocious. It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million. It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.
The global second wave is testing healthcare systems across Europe, prompting Germany, France and Britain to order many citizens back to their homes again.
Denmark, which imposed a new lockdown on its population in several northern areas, ordered the culling of its 17 million minks after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans.
The latest US surge coincided with the last month of election campaigning in which President Donald Trump minimized the severity of the pandemic and his successful challenger, Joe Biden, urged a more science-based approach.
Trump’s rallies, some open-air and with few masks and little social distancing, led to 30,000 additional confirmed cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths, Stanford University economists estimated in a research paper.
Reuters reported that in Asia, India has the world’s second-highest caseload but has seen a steady slowdown since September. Total cases exceeded 8.5 million cases on Friday.
Erdogan’s spokesman, interior minister test positive for COVID-19
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman and interior minister both announced Saturday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kolin tweeted that he had reached “the final stage of coronavirus treatment” but did not say how long he had been sick.
Kolin’s announcement came just hours after Erdogan’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he was hospitalized Friday after testing positive for the virus.
Turkish media reports that both men routinely meet with Erdogan, who was traveling on Saturday to Izmir to inspect the damage from an earthquake that killed more than 30 people in Turkey and Greece.
However, al-Arabiya reports that Erdogan has exhibited no signs of illness and keeps a punishing schedule that often includes several daily televised speeches.
Turkey, which this week surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, has so far refrained from reintroducing the lockdown measures being unveiled by countries such as France and Greece.
Corona: Covid-19 cross the world
