Controversies Over Summer Break; Parliament’s Tasks Are Undone

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2019)

The lower house of parliaments’ administrative board asks the lawmakers to continue working based on a general agreement and do not go for the summer break, saying the parliament has lost four working months.

Members of the administrative board stress that most of the parliament’s duties are remained incomplete regarding the laws and nominated ministers.

“Unfortunately, we were busy with the internal affairs of the parliament during the four past months while there are tasks to be done. Hence, a decision should me be made based on which the lawmakers do not go for the summer break in order to complete the uncompleted tasks,” said Erfanullah Erfan, the Deputy Secretary of the parliament.

Meanwhile, some of the lawmakers stress that the national accountabilities should not be sacrificed for personal privileges.

“The summer break is a privilege but it should not be prior than the lawmakers’ responsibilities. We want the vacation to be canceled,” said Fazl Karim Emaq, an MP from Kunduz province.

“The 34 lawmakers of the west region decided not to go to the summer break since most of our responsibilities towards our people are left incomplete,” said Sayed Akbar Kebrzani, and MP from Herat province.

This comes as the lawmakers are supposed to go to the summer break from July 23th to August 6th based on the parliament’s procedure of internal affairs.