Contradictory statements on developments in peace talks
Following the presidential palace’s opposition to the issues agreed upon in the Doha peace talks with the Taliban, some members of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team say they are not accountable to the presidency.
“Presidential palace where the Afghan government is at the helm have their own defined competencies, and based on the agreement that has been made the negotiating delegation is accountable to the high council for national reconciliation,” said Abdul Hafiz Mansour, a member of the Afghan government peace negotiating team.
These oppositions have also raised concerns among some politicians and peace activists.
“The country changes very easily from the current situation, war can be turned into peace, betrayal to honesty, negligence into awakening, vigilance, and differences to unity,” said Qazi Mohammad Amin Waqad, former deputy head of the High Peace Council.
Sources have confirmed that after about two months of deadlock between the two negotiators on the US peace agreement with the Taliban, the UN positions and the will of the people of the country, as the basis of the negotiations, have been agreed, an agreement which not approved by President Ghani and the Taliban leadership.
“As long as Presidential palace and Sepidar Palace are not part of the people in the peace process, our nation will never reach peace,” said Hafiz-Ur-Rahman Naqi, a member of Hizb-e-Islami.
The Presidential palace has not commented on its recent stance on the peace talks. But the palace has denied any progress in the peace negotiation process.
Gunmen behead man in Takhar – Officials
A young man was beheaded by unknown armed men in Takhar province, police said Friday.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News that the incident took place in the provincial capital Taluqan city.
The man was identified as Habib-ur-Rahman, 21 years old mechanic, and his body was found in the city Friday morning.
The motives behind the incident are yet to be determined, Asir said.
Asir further added that police have started investigations bout the incident.
Atmar, Qureshi discuss further steps in peace, bilateral ties
Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Niger on Friday and discussed further steps in the Afghan peace process and strengthening bilateral relations.
The meeting was held in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on the sidelines of the 47th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Minister’s summit.
Hanif Atmar stated in a tweet that the meeting was focused on “the next steps in peace, security, refugee return, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation.”
Had an important meeting with HE @SMQureshiPTI and the delegation on the sideline of the #OIC in Niamey focusing on the next steps in peace, security, refugee return, regional connectivity and economic cooperation following the successful Kabul visit of Honourable @ImranKhanPTI. pic.twitter.com/27bbe1uXyW
— Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) November 27, 2020
In the meeting, Qureshi stressed the importance of reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire to save lives and advance peace efforts.
He stated that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.
Noting the recent progress in Intra-Afghan talks, Qureshi emphasized the need to remain vigilant about the role of ‘spoilers’ who did not wish to see the return of peace in the region.
Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Qureshi also “stressed that peace negotiations represented a historic opportunity, which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to establish enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.”
According to the statement, Pakistani FM pointed out that the Afghan peace process offered the opportunity for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honor.
Afghan migrant makes waves despite being born without arms
Abbas Karimi, a 23-year-old Afghan refugee born without arms is showing the world that determination and perseverance does pay off as he proudly prepares for next year’s Paralympic swimming events in Tokyo.
Speaking to 7News Miami, Karimi described his arduous journey growing up disabled in war-torn Afghanistan, through to being a migrant that fled overland until being settled in the US under the United Nations’ refugee program.
Despite having no arms, Karimi is a swimmer and trains with his coach and mentor Marty Hendrick in Fort Lauderdale six days a week.
Karimi said: “My father used to say, ‘God took your arms from you, but instead, he gives you the talent and skill in your legs and your feet.’”
“Everything was very challenging to do with my feet and learn everything,” Karimi told 7News Miami.
Karimi said his journey to get to this place in his life – as a swimmer training for the 2021 Paralympic games in Japan – has been filled with pain and perseverance.
A victim of bullying back home in Afghanistan, he said he did find something that soothed him – swimming – but eventually, he made the difficult decision to leave home.
“It’s tough to leave your family, your father, your mother at the very young age of 16, but I wanted to get out of that world.”
He first went to Iran before his brother helped smuggle him across the border into neighboring Turkey.
Abbas lived in Turkey as a refugee before being settled in the United States under the United Nations’ refugee program.
Once in the US he first lived and trained in Portland, but moved earlier this year to South Florida where he lives and trains with Hendrick.
“It feels right to be here because I found the right coach,” he said.
Hendrick in turn says he is extremely proud of Karimi and that he trains really hard.
“I feel completely blessed that I have this kid at home,” Hendrick said.
Karimi and Hendrick will travel next summer to Tokyo for the 2021 Paralympic Games, where the swimmer is set to compete in several events.
