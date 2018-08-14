Contracts Signed to Reconstruct Salang Highway, Build Bridge in Takhar

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2018 5:26 pm)

Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) has signed contracts for building a bridge in Takhar province and reconstructing Salang Highway – linking Kabul with northern part of the country.

Salang Highway will be reconstructed – beginning from Chokak village until Freshtagan Bridge in Baghlan province with an estimated length of 11 kilometers and width of 11 meters.

The Minister of Public Works Yama Yari said that the project will cost about 122 million AFN and will be completed in six months.

The highway – passing through treacherous mountains in Parwan and Baghlan provinces – connects nine provinces with the capital Kabul.

In the winter season, traveling the highway is dangerous for passengers due to heavy snow and cold weather.

“Little time left for the winter season and we are hopeful the highway get reconstructed so that the issues of people could be solved in the winter,” said MP Mohammad Azim Mohseni.

The head of the contracted firm, Mujahid Mujahid, meanwhile, said that they are committed to repairing the highway on its scheduled time and with high quality.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Works said that it will build Hazrat Sultan Bridge in Ishkamesh district of northern Takhar province, adding that the contract of the project has been signed with a private company and it will cost more than eight million AFN.

According to MoPW, the project will be completed in six months and more than 50 villages could get benefit from the project.