Contracts of Five Water Supply Projects Signed, Worth AFN 154 Million

As part of the government’s efforts to tackle the issue of drought in the country, the Ministry of Energy and Water has signed contracts of five water supply projects with private companies.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water, the projects will be implemented in Herat, Kandahar, Khost, Nimruz and Nangarhar provinces. At least 4500 hectares of land is expected to be covered upon completion of the projects.

In addition, more than 10,000 families will get benefit from the projects.

“The issues of climate change and drought have let us be more serious about managing our water resources,” said Acting Minister of Energy and Water Mohammad Gul Khulmi. “Managing water resources in Afghanistan is not harming our neighbors but it is in favor of every country in the region.”

The official added that due to the issue of climate change, last year has been not a good year for them and people in the agriculture sector.

“With good management, we can preserve our national interest and manage the life of 80 percent of our people which is dependent on agriculture [sector] in the country,” Khulmi said.