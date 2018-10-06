Contracts for Extraction of Badakhshan Gold Mines, Balkhab Copper Mine Signed

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2018)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) has signed the extraction contract of Badakhshan’s gold mines and Sar-e Pul’s Balkhab copper mine with two companies.

According to MoMP officials, the two companies will invest $ 87 million on these projects.

However, the Mining Watch Afghanistan (MWA) calls the signing of the contracts are due to political decisions and illegal international pressures.

The extraction work of Badakhshan gold mines is being jointly undertaken by Turkish and Afghan companies and an English company implements the Balkhab copper mine in Sare Pul.

A researcher of Afghanistan Integrity Watch declared that the government has violated the law with its decision.

In 2012, two companies won bidding for Badakhshan gold mines and Balkhab’s copper mine which the former minister of urban was the main stakeholder.

Due to some legal problems and interest contrasts, the contracts faced delay and then they were signed with the mentioned companies after Sayeed Sadat Mansour Naderi resigned from his position as the minister of urban and development.