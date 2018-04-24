Contract of Electricity Project Signed with Bayat Power, Worth About $40 Million  

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2018 11:40 pm)

The government signed the agreement of an electricity project with Bayat Power Company that worth $38.85 million.

The project is expected to produce up to 42 megawatts of electricity from gas in the northern Jawzjan province as part of the efforts to resolve the electricity shortage in the province.

Signing the contract for the project with Bayat Power Company, the Minister of Energy and Water Ali Ahmad Osmani said that this power project will make them a step closer to self-sufficiency.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water, the project will be implemented in YatemTaq village of Jawzjan that will provide electricity to 30,000 families and 100 factories in Jawzjan, Balkh, Samangan, and Faryab provinces.

“Today we embarked on a special day, it is a start of Afghanistan’s independence in energy,” said Hamidullah Raheen, the Deputy Head of Bayat Power Company. “Today’s implementation agreement being signed will allow Bayat Power to start its 42-megawatt power project in Sheberghan.”

According to Mr. Raheen, one million Afghans and businesses will benefit from this project.

The practical work on the project will begin within next three weeks and will be completed in less than six months.

“This is the first phase of the three-phase power project. The first phase being the 42-megawatt power project and third being up to 200 megawatts,” he said.

Welcoming the launch of the project in Jawzjan, MP Fahima Sadat said that such kind of projects will not only create jobs for the people but it will also increase the government revenues.