Continuous Afghan political tensions end up in Taliban’s favor

The political tensions between Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani have intensified war in Afghanistan and the Taliban benefits of it. Some members of the Upper House say the prolonging tensions hit the country and put the nation in a difficult situation.

Afghanistan is going through a very serious situation. The people and the state are facing big challenges, while Ghani-Abdullah tensions still go on.

Abdullah Qarluq, the UH Secretary, said, “The persistence of Ghani-Abdullah tensions concerns the people. This problem should be resolved as soon as possible. People are missing opportunities.”

Mohammad Hashim Alokozai, chair of security and defense affairs of the UH, said, “Our political leaders should reach an agreement and make a state which is acceptable for all. If tensions continue, people will face bigger challenges.”

In the meantime, Mohammad Alam Ezidyar, the first deputy of the UH, underlined that the ongoing tensions will intensify the war, and the Taliban will benefit from it.

He added, “The leaders should come to an agreement and relief people from the apprehensions.”

Members of the Upper House also underscore that the latest proposal of Sapidar has been sent to Arg, and there are hopes that this time, the political leaders will reach an agreement. Otherwise, there will be a possibility of the state removal, they added.