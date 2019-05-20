Continued Focus Essential to Advance Afghanistan’s Anti-Corruption Efforts: UN Report

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2019)

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday released its annual report on Afghanistan’s fight against corruption.

The report findings show that continued focus and effort are essential for building on the progress made in implementing Afghanistan’s anti-corruption strategy.

“Fighting corruption remains a truly fundamental necessity in Afghanistan,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. “The United Nations welcomes the progress Afghanistan has made, but all Afghan institutions, along with every segment of society, must persevere in their efforts to advance integrity, accountability, and transparency in the country.”

According to the report, corruption in Afghanistan has weakened the rule of law and put at risk the prospects for peace.

“Fighting corruption remains a truly fundamental and essential endeavor as corruption undermines the rule of law. It opens a door to more crime and creates a vicious circle that fosters a culture of impunity and puts at risk Afghanistan’s journey toward self-reliance,” said Romana Schweiger, the UNAMA Rule of Law Officer.

She further said that corruption “also puts at risk Afghanistan’s prospect for sustainable peace”.

The UN official emphasized that “a negotiated settlement on Afghanistan’s future must be based on integrity and justice”.

The report makes several recommendations, recognizing that the government’s ongoing anti-corruption efforts have yet to impact the lives of most Afghans, and concludes that, notwithstanding the many legal and policy reforms that have been undertaken, corruption remains a substantial obstacle to Afghanistan’s long-term peace and prosperity.

“The United Nations appreciates the government trying to set up many institutional reform measures this year and last, and we encourage pursuing further reform,” said Yamamoto. “The upcoming elections are a test case for implementing lessons learned.”

Meanwhile, the European Union in Afghanistan has welcomed the report, saying it encourages the Afghan government to establish the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission and execute outstanding arrest warrants.