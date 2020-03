(Last Updated On: March 30, 2020)

Fears of the coronavirus have prompted movie fans to re-examine quarantine and pandemic based movies – one of many is ‘Contagion’, a 2011 American thriller film, plotted around a pandemic with creepy events similar to that of the COVID-19 of now.

The film has been topping the charts on social media and entertainment community. It also exemplifies how people often use fiction as a means to process reality.