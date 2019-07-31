Consultations Begin Over Controversies in Peace, Moderation Electoral Team

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2019)

The Peace and Moderation electoral ticket led by Mohammad Hanif Atmar says that the consolations have begun to end the controversies ins the ticket.

Based on the reports, the disagreements have arisen between Atmar, Mohammad Younus Qanoni, who is running for the first vice-presidency, and Ata Mohammad Noor, a senior member of the Peace and Moderation electoral ticket, over the Prime Minister position in the future government.

“The discussions underway regarding the type of government and the future of Afghanistan. There are differences in the viewpoints; however this is normal and we expect that our leaders in the ticker reach an agreement soon,” said Qadir Shah, the Spokesperson to the Peace and Moderation electoral ticket.

Meanwhile, close sources to Noor reject the recent rumors regarding the leave of the team by Noor and Qanoni; however, they accept that there are arguments over some issues.

On the other hand, the electoral observers are concerned of the controversies and the absence of strong electoral campaigns by the presidential candidates.

“Unfortunately, though we are in the campaign term, the candidates have no interest to the process and in a way retreat from the election process,” said Yousuf Rashid, CEO of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA).

This comes as reports exist that the Stability and Integration electoral ticket has begun its efforts to bring Noor to the ticket.