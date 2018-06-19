Construction Work of Balkh Cricket Stadium Kicks off

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2018 8:37 pm)

The construction work of Balkh cricket stadium was officially inaugurated on Tuesday with financial assistance from the government of India.

The stadium will be built on 14 acres of land with a cost of 1 million USD in the provincial capital Mazar-e-Sharif City.

At the Inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, the Indian Ambassador to Kabul, Vinay Kumar said that his country would increase its support on various sections to Afghanistan.

The Provincial governor Mohammad Ishaq Rahguzar, meanwhile, assured of providing better facilities to Afghan athletes in Balkh, saying that he encourages the Afghan athletes to actively participate the sporting competitions.

The Balkh cricket stadium would be the second largest cricket stadium in Afghanistan after Kandahar cricket ground which is being built by the Indian government.