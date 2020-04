(Last Updated On: April 6, 2020)

The construction work on the second phase of the football stadium for Chaghcharan city, the provincial capital of Ghor province, has begun.

The Ghor Football Federation officials on Monday inaugurated work on the second phase of the project.

The construction of the first phase of the complex – grass field building – was completed in 2019.

The project would cost about AFN40 million funded by the Indian government, building benches, changing rooms, washrooms and protection walls in the stadium.