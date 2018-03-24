Construction of China’s Housing Scheme in Kabul to Begin Soon

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2018 6:24 pm)

The Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) says the first phase China’s Kabul housing scheme which includes the construction of 1,400 residential units will begin in the near future.

The construction of the 1,400 residential plots cost more than $75 million and will be distributed to Afghan security forces’ survivors and low-income people.

Afghanistan Industrialists Association (AIA) is said to believe that using the domestic materials of this city can lead to the economic growth.

The Chinese government has pledged to provide two billion Chinese Yuan (about $300 million USD) for the entire project.

The cost of the second and third phases is also estimated to be around 500 million Chinese Yuan.