Construction companies call for govt, foreign community to pay their debts
Afghanistan’s Construction Union has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the international community to pay the money owed to them for projects already worked on.
Union officials called a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday to address the issue of non-payment and said that about 2,000 construction companies are owed money for projects carried out for the former government and the international community.
“We don’t have money. People want money from us, because of this [problem] four companies have closed; our sector is facing severe financial pressure,” said Mohammad Nasir Mohtasibzada, the head of the union.
Some members of the union meanwhile called on the IEA to clarify the fate of hundreds of incomplete projects.
They also called for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets, which amount to over $9 billion.
“We urge the international community to release the frozen money, in order to put an end to the current economic crisis,” Shams Ur Rehman, a member of the union said.
Ministry of Finance officials meanwhile said that efforts are underway to resolve the problems faced by construction companies.
“We are committed to helping construction companies financially; one we have established a commission to investigate this, second to give money to the private sector,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economic analysts say that the Ministry of Finance and international donors should resolve the problems within the private sector, adding that if this is not done, construction companies will be forced to close and an economic collapse will occur.
“The Islamic Emirate should work to prevent the collapse of the private sector,” said Abdul Bashir Sharifi, one economic analyst.
According to analysts, the IEA should also start working closely with the private sector, and monitor the implementation of big projects.
Turkish companies and traders to invest in Afghanistan: officials
Turkish companies and traders will invest in Afghanistan in the near future, said Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of information and culture and spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a tweet.
According to Mujahid, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a meeting with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in the sidelines of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) forum, that Turkish companies and traders are looking at opportunities in the country.
“Turkish foreign minister said that Turkey’s companies and traders will come to Afghanistan,” said Mujahid.
Afghan businessmen said that conditions for investment have been fulfilled.
According to them Turkish investors have held talks with Afghan official about investment.
“Turkey (Turkish people) were seen in Afghanistan. They met with chamber of industries and mine, and the private sector. Optimism is high that Turkey will invest in Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Analysts say that economic development can bring an end to the current economic crisis.
The analysts also blamed the international community for the current crisis in the country.
“Islamic Emirate has taken serious steps… first in security, second in transparency and third removing financial bureaucracy. These important factors can provide opportunity for investment,” said Tajuddin Talish, an economic analyst.
This comes as China’s embassy in Afghanistan warned its companies and citizens on Friday not to “blindly” visit the country to inspect mineral resources, after reports of foreigners being detained without exploration permits, Reuters reported.
Afghan currency strengthens slightly overnight against US dollar
Sara-e- Shahzadah, Afghanistan’s largest currency exchange market, announced early Thursday that the Afghani had gained some traction and climbed to 95 AFN against the US dollar overnight.
This comes after the AFN was trading at 105 Afghanis to the dollar at close of business on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, has said the fourth package of UN cash aid has arrived in Afghanistan.
According to statement, the assistance amounts to $19.2 million and has been deposited with the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
The previous cash aid package of $19.2 million arrived in Kabul on Sunday.
Da Afghanistan Bank added that efforts have been made to facilitate principled ways to prevent “poverty and misery” for the Afghan people, and that the country’s banking system and foreign exchange needs will be resolved soon.
“Da Afghanistan Bank has always sought to keep the value of the Afghan currency stable against foreign currencies,” the statement said.
Central Bank officials also said the leadership of this institution is trying to stabilize the Afghani.
This comes after the AFN slipped to a dismal 130 Afghanis to the US dollar this week.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have however been taking steps to stabilize the currency and on Tuesday banned the use of foreign currencies for commercial transactions in the country.
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister, who is heading up a commission to curb the currency’s freefall, said at a press conference that the AFN would stabilize on the back of steps being taken.
“We have ordered clerics, local officials and security forces to prevent the use of foreign currencies [being used] in Afghanistan,” said Hanafi.
Mawlawi Hanafi warned that the authorities would take serious action against anyone found to be using, hoarding or smuggling foreign currencies.
IEA directs commission to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghan currency
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday held a minister’s council meeting at the Presidential Palace to find ways to stabilize the weakening Afghan currency.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said in a tweet that the council directed the economic commission headed by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi to take urgent steps to stabilize the Afghani against the US dollar in coordination with all economic institutions.
“The commission was also tasked to take serious steps to prevent the smuggling of dollars, the spread of fake Afghan currency and eliminate other factors that have a negative impact on the value of the Afghan currency, and continue to urgently identify ways to stabilize the Afghan currency,” Samangani tweeted.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Central Bank is meeting with money exchangers, commercial banks and business leaders on Tuesday in the hope of also finding ways to stabilize the value of the Afghani – which has fallen sharply in the last week against the US dollar.
This worrying drop in value of the Afghani against the dollar comes amid a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis and has led to a sharp increase in the price of goods, including essential items like food and fuel.
Officials from the Money Exchange Union in Sarai Shahzada, (Afghanistan’s largest money exchanging market) said on Monday the exchange rate was 123 AFN to the dollar, after sliding from 110 AFN to the dollar on Sunday.
A month ago, it was under 90 AFN to the dollar.
Union officials said part of the problem was due to rumors being spread by some money changers, who have since been let go.
On Monday, the market’s “Boli” section, which determines the value of the AFN and deals with large transactions, was closed.
Meanwhile, local media reported on Tuesday that a money changer suffered a stroke inside his shop in Farah province following the drop in value of the AFN.
According to shop owners in the area, the money changer had owed a significant amount of money to lenders and died as the AFN dropped.
