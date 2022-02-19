Business
Consignment of aid from India arrives in Kabul
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Saturday a consignment of humanitarian aid from India has arrived in Kabul.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the IEA and deputy minister for information and culture, said in a tweet that 2.5 tons of medicine and clothing were sent to Afghanistan.
“The country (India) helped the Afghan people with two and a half tons of medicine and clothes,” said Mujahid.
He also thanked India for providing help to Afghans.
This comes after Pakistan officials said recently it will allow India to use its territory to transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicine to Afghanistan.
World Bank proposal would shift $600 million from Afghan trust
The World Bank’s management has signed off on a proposal that would repurpose $600 million of the just over $1 billion left in a frozen trust fund to benefit Afghan education, families and communities, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.
The board of the World Bank is due to discuss the proposal on March 1, with a final decision on disbursement of the funds left up to the donors of Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which is administered by the bank, the source said.
The funds would be disbursed by various United Nations agencies, including UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization, amid escalating concerns about the collapsing Afghan economy, the source told Reuters.
Donors to the trust fund in December approved the transfer of $280 million from the trust to the World Food Program and UNICEF to support nutrition and health in Afghanistan.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the U.N. Security Council last month to free up the remaining $1.2 billion in the fund to help Afghanistan’s people survive the winter.
The fresh funds will help support food security, health and education programs in Afghanistan as it sinks into a severe economic and humanitarian crisis. The crisis accelerated in August when the former government collapsed and the last U.S. and allied troops withdrew.
The United States and other donors cut off the financial aid that had kept Afghanistan running during 20 years of war after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover.
The United Nations is warning that nearly 23 million people – about 55% of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished country.
The United States last week announced plans to free up half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on U.S. soil to help the Afghan people while holding the rest to possibly satisfy terrorism-related lawsuits against the IEA, the White House said on Friday.
Central bank sets fire to more than 600 million AFN in old banknotes
Da Afghanistan Bank of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that according to central bank regulations, 618 million AFN in old banknotes have been set on fire.
In a statement on Wednesday the bank said that the banknotes included denominations of 10 afghanis, 20 afghanis and 100 afghanis.
The deputy governor of the IEA, Noor Ahmad Agha, was quoted by the central bank as saying that paying attention to maintaining national (Afghani) banknotes was the responsibility of every citizen.
He urged people to take care of banknotes so as to extend their lifespan. This is the third time the IEA-led bank has destroyed large numbers of banknotes.
Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road
Pakistan will allow India to use its territory to transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicine to Afghanistan, beginning this month, Pakistani customs officials said on Tuesday.
The permission of such a convoy is rare by Pakistan, which has barred the entry of goods from India for years as the relationship between the two nuclear-armed nations has deteriorated.
It marks a response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the collapse of the former government last year.
The first convoy of 60 trucks will cross from India to Pakistan at the Wagah border – a key goods transit point between the two countries – on February 22, Additional Director of Customs Beelam Ramzan told Reuters.
“The humanitarian assistance will be handed over to the World Food Program representative in Jalalabad,” Ramzan said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) led administration has been using wheat as a payment for thousands of government workers, mostly labourers, as the country’s financial crisis intensifies.
An Indian government source said India was committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the methods of delivering aid were being worked out with Pakistan. The source added that India had already sent COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
