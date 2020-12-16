Conflicting reports emerge over fall of Dehraud district to the Taliban

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2020)

Security sources said at least 23 Afghan National Army soldiers including Battalion and unit commanders and a special forces commander have been killed in clashes that led to the fall of Dehraud district in Uruzgan province to the Taliban.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, sources told Ariana News that eight others were also wounded.

Local officials have not however commented but former members of the provincial council confirmed that the district had fallen to the Taliban and that at least 13 Afghan security force members were killed.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement early Wednesday that the Taliban attack on Dehraud district had been repelled and eight Taliban members were killed and five wounded.

The ministry did not however mention anything about casualties among Afghan security forces.

According to the ministry the Dehraud is under the Afghan forces control.