Conflicting casualty tolls after Ghazni bombing leaves public confused
As events unfolded on Sunday following a deadly suicide bombing in Ghazni city the exact casualty figures are still unknown as officials from different government departments all gave different tallies.
Local officials confirmed a Humvee full of explosives was detonated close to a public protection unit in PD3 of Ghazni city.
Ghazni governor’s spokesman Wahidullah Jumazadah said that at least 10 soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded in the bombing.
According to him, no civilians were injured in the incident.
But health officials reported that at least 21 security force members have been killed and 17 others wounded.
“So far at least 21 bodies and 17 wounded security force members have been taken to the hospital,” said Baz Mohammad Hemat, head of the provincial hospital.
All casualties are security force members, Hemat added.
Local residents reported Sunday morning that clashes were ongoing between security forces and insurgents in the area, but no official has confirmed this.
Later, the Afghan defense ministry confirmed the explosion but said 10 soldiers were killed and seven wounded in the attack.
Meanwhile, Esmatullah Jamradwal, a provincial council member said at least 31 security forces members were killed and 24 others wounded.
Amid the lack of clarity however, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Suicide attacker targets Zabul’s provincial council head
Ata Jan Haqbayan, head of Zabul’s provincial council, was wounded in a suicide attack in Qalat city, capital of Zabul province on Sunday morning, local officials said.
Officials from the council said that Haqbayan was on his way to his office when his vehicle was targeted by a suicide attacker.
Three of Haqbayan’s guards were also wounded in the blast, officials said.
meanwhile, health officials in Zabul said so far 23 wounded and one dead from the attack on provincial council head’s car, but the police chief said 12 wounded and three killed in the attack.
So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident the Koh-e-Safi district governor in Parwan was wounded Sunday morning when his vehicle was attacked by unknown gunmen on the Kabul-Parwan highway.
Abdul Ghafoor Popalzai, district governor of Kalkan confirmed the incident, and said police are investigating the incident.
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Concerns have been raised over Iran’s plan to impose prison terms of up to 25 years on anyone considered an “illegal migrant” in the country and of giving officials the go-ahead to fire on vehicles suspected of carrying asylum seekers, Arab News reported.
If Iran’s parliament approves these proposed measures, as many as 2.5 million Afghans living in Iran could be affected.
What has also added to concerns is that many Afghans do not have any identification documents such as passports, visas or residential permits, Arab News reported.
“We are highly concerned about this. We hope that Iran will not resort to such a move,” Abdul Basit Ansari, an adviser for Afghanistan’s ministry of refugees, told Arab News.
“We can jointly work to solve this issue, and we insist on voluntary repatriation of Afghans,” he added.
This comes after Iran’s Sharq newspaper, citing the country’s Islamic Council, said recently that Iran’s parliament was working to “regulate illegal migrants” and would put its proposals up for approval “very soon.”
Arab News stated that under the plan those entering or living in Iran without a permit will be jailed for up to 25 years, and will face hefty fines and confiscation of property.
An Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hamid Tehzeb, said Kabul has conveyed its concerns to Iranian authorities through its ambassador in Tehran.
“There are serious efforts underway to deal with this issue through diplomatic channels,” Tehzeb told Arab News.
Experts accused Tehran of “taking advantage” of Kabul’s domestic issues.
“Iran is doing whatever it can to frighten or expel the refugees,” Fazl Rahman Orya, a political analyst, told Arab News.
Shafiq Hapal, another analyst, told Arab News that Iran’s move could be a result of a “larger fear” in Tehran that fighting will escalate in Afghanistan after foreign troops leave, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek refuge in Iran.
“I think Iran is making its preparations now to prevent a sudden flow of uncontrolled migration to Iran. It wants to frighten any Afghans who are thinking of escaping there,” he said.
