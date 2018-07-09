Conference on Afghan Peace to Begin Tomorrow in Saudi Arabia

(Last Updated On: July 09, 2018 5:39 pm)

The international Muslim scholars conference on peace and stability in Afghanistan is scheduled to begin tomorrow in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host the conference in Jeddah and Makkah Cities on July 10 and 11.

Delegations from 57 Islamic countries will take part in the two-day conference to discuss the role of scientists in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan and Islam’s position on terrorism and violent extremism.

Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) on Monday expressed hope that the conference would help in the launch of direct talks with the Taliban insurgent group.

“This is a different meeting compared with the previous peace meetings. Delegations from 57 Islamic countries would participate in the conference and the conference would continue for two days in Jeddah and Makkah,” said Raheem Baig Yaqoob, a member of HPC.

In a statement, the Taliban insurgent group has rejected their participation at the conference.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, the head of Hezb-i Islami Afghanistan called the meeting effective for Afghan peace talks.

“A number of Islamic countries are having relations with the anti-government groups. They have their influence over the [Taliban] and we hope they use their influence to pave the way for peace talks,” added Arghandiwal.

Saudi Arabia conference on Afghanistan coincides with NATO Summit in Brussels where the alliance will also discuss on Afghan peace talks, sending more troops to Afghanistan and providing more financial and military support to Afghan forces beyond the year 2020.