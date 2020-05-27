Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)

The unprecedented increase in the outbreak of typhoid in Afghanistan has caught eyes.

The outbreak of a seasonal disease, referred to as typhoid, in Afghanistan, has emerged concerns. The disease, also known as typhoid fever, has similar symptoms to that of the COVID19.

Residents of eastern Nangarhar province say that typhoid has quickly spread among the people, and two to three members of each family are likely to be infected.

An Ariana News correspondent in Nangarhar province said that most of the symptoms of the disease are very similar to typhoid, according to doctors, and that it may be a tropical kind of disease that grows in the hot climate.

Moreover, in Helmand and Kabul too, the disease is said to have spread widely, although doctors in Helmand province say it is the Coronavirus.

Confirming the tip-off, the Ministry of Public Health has expressed its concern over the spread of some other seasonal diseases – those having similar symptoms to that of the Coronavirus.

Wahid Majrooh, a deputy of the MoPH, said that a team had been sent to Nangarhar to investigate the matter.

It is noteworthy that the World Health Organization has previously warned that focusing on the fight against the Coronavirus could lead to the development of some other diseases.