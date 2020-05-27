COVID-19
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
The unprecedented increase in the outbreak of typhoid in Afghanistan has caught eyes.
The outbreak of a seasonal disease, referred to as typhoid, in Afghanistan, has emerged concerns. The disease, also known as typhoid fever, has similar symptoms to that of the COVID19.
Residents of eastern Nangarhar province say that typhoid has quickly spread among the people, and two to three members of each family are likely to be infected.
An Ariana News correspondent in Nangarhar province said that most of the symptoms of the disease are very similar to typhoid, according to doctors, and that it may be a tropical kind of disease that grows in the hot climate.
Moreover, in Helmand and Kabul too, the disease is said to have spread widely, although doctors in Helmand province say it is the Coronavirus.
Confirming the tip-off, the Ministry of Public Health has expressed its concern over the spread of some other seasonal diseases – those having similar symptoms to that of the Coronavirus.
Wahid Majrooh, a deputy of the MoPH, said that a team had been sent to Nangarhar to investigate the matter.
It is noteworthy that the World Health Organization has previously warned that focusing on the fight against the Coronavirus could lead to the development of some other diseases.
COVID19 cases in Afghanistan rise to 12,456
With 625 new registries, the COVID19 cases rose to 12,456 in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 625 people were tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to the ministry the cases – 360 in Kabul, 108 in Herat, 50 in Balkh, 26 Parwan, 24 in Takhar, 14 in Kunar, 9 in Panjshir, 9 in Baghlan, 8 in Ghor, 8 in Laghman, 5 in Nangarhar, 2 in Bamyan, 1 in Farah, and 1 in Kunduz – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected to 12,456 confirmed cases in Afghanistan.
The ministry said that 7 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 227 in Afghanistan.
So far, 1135 people have been recovered from the virus.
Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said that 50 percent of the numbers reported in the past 12 days are due to lockdown violations.
Majroh added that there is a possibility that up to 1.5 million people will get infected with the COVID-19.
Masks too dangerous for infants: Japanese health experts
Face masks should not be used by children under the age of two as it can make breathing difficult, the Japan Pediatric association said.
According to Japan’s coronavirus guidelines, the Japanese should wear masks to prevent contracting with the virus, but the medical organization has warned parents that masks can be too dangerous for infants.
“It is possible that masks make it difficult for infants to breathe and increase the risks of heatstroke,” the organization said in leaflet quoted by CNN.
The leaflet said, “Masks are not necessary for children under two.”
The newborns’ respiratory systems have narrower airways, wearing face masks can make it difficult more difficult for infants to breathe and can place a heavy burden on their hearts.
Japan lifted the state emergency across the country on Monday after it witnessed a decrease in the number of infections in the country.
So far, 16,581 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in Japan and 830 others have died of the virus.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 658 new cases, total 11831
The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 658 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
The cases were recorded as follow: 237 in Kabul, 85 in Herat, 77 in Balkh, 59 in Baghlan, 52 in Badghis, 52 in Farah, 29 in Faryab, 27 in Nangarhar, 11 in Bamyan, 7 in Logar, 6 in Kapisa, 4 in Sar-e-Pul, Takhar 1, Samangan 1.
The ministry added that the total affected people in the country have reached 11831.
Meanwhile, one person has died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 31 people were recovered and discharged for the hospitals, the ministry noted.
According to the Health Ministry, so far, 220 people suffering from the COVID-19 have died and 1128 people have recovered.
It comes as the Public Health Ministry has frequently called on people to follow doctors’ directions and stay at home to prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.
