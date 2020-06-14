Concerns over slow implementation of Ghani-Abdullah agreement

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2020)

Following the signing of the political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, no significant progress has been made in implementing the agreement.

Nearly a month has passed since the signing of the political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, but no fundamental work has been done to implement elements of the agreement.

Arg has so far nominated seven ministers for President Ghani’s share, while Abdullah has not yet nominated any. Also, he has not finalized appointments in the High Reconciliation Council which is chaired by Abdullah. All these have created concerns among politicians.

Abdullah’s associates underlined that fundamental work has begun in the High Council of National Reconciliation, and he will nominate his share of the cabinet within a few days.

“When the political agreement was signed between the two sides, people hoped that a reconciliation council would be formed as soon as possible, but neither the reconciliation council nor the cabinet had been completed,” said Shahzada Masood, a politician. “These two should be completed as soon as possible, so the Intra-Afghan talks, which we hope for, will take place in the coming weeks.”

On the other hand, giving the rank of marshals to General Dostum, Abdullah’s political partner, has not yet been officially granted by the president.

Associates of General Dostum say that the marshall rite will be held in Kabul in the next few days.

“Marshall Abdul Rashid Dostum, one of Afghanistan’s leaders and a member of the Security Council, will be in Kabul in the coming days for a special ceremony,” said Bashir Ahmad Tahianj, spokesman for the Afghan National Movement.

There are concerns about the lack of progress in government structures after the signing of a political agreement between Arg and Sapidar.

The presidential palace has not commented on the matter yet.