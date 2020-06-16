Concerns over new amendments to media law

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2020)

Lawyers say that the imposition of restrictions in the new amendments to the media law is in contrast with the constitution.

Officials in some media outlets and media supporting organizations do not see the new adjustments to be acceptable and warn that new restrictions on media outlets will weaken the defense of freedom of expression amid the peace talks.

A draft of the new amendment to the Public Media Law has been developed by the Ministry of Information and Culture; a part of it, in the perspective of the media community, is against the Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – it imposes new restrictions on the work of the media and the way to freedom of expression.

A number of members of parliament also say that amendments that are against the law will not be passed by the House.

From the point of view of the Afghan media community, the new amendments to the Public Media Law impose double and unnecessary restrictions, including censorship before and after publication, and unnecessarily withholding the truth in sensitive matters.

As the Afghan peace talks are around the corner, the imposition of such restrictions on the media is detrimental to the position of defending the freedom of expression at the negotiating table with the Taliban.

“I think it is just a draft, and there is a possibility for modification,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, head of Afghanistan’s Free Media Watch.

In response to the concerns, Saber Momand, the spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture, said, “The law on public media has not been amended yet. If there is any, it will be discussed with the media community.”

Also, the Afghan media community, in a letter, has shared its concerns with the President of Afghanistan.