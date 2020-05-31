Concerns over Coronavirus rapid outbreak in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2020)

The COVID19 outbreak status in Afghanistan has turned disastrous, as there are few health measures in hand.

The Ministry of Public Health says 680 new cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in the last 24 hours hiking the count of the infected to 15,205 in Afghanistan.

The ministry underlines that there are no sufficient gears to reach out to all patients and that any negligence will have dire consequences for the nation.

“Some 1,112 samples have been examined in the past 24 hours, of which 680 have tested positive, with eight deaths,” said Wahidullah Majrooh, deputy of the MOPH.

He added: “Unfortunately, Coronavirus scope has widened and the tragedy is imminent, and our only hope is the cooperation of the people. If they cooperate, we can control the situation.”

“The consumption of oxygen alone is very high overnight, while there is so little of the product.”

Nonetheless, the health ministry reiterates that health workers are ready to provide services to the people in any situation and to fight against the pandemic with whatever is available.

In the meantime, the Herat department of hajj and religious affairs has warned the imams in the province to strictly follow and pass on health guidelines instructions while leading the prayers, or else, they will be dismissed of their duties.