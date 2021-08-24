Business
Concerns grow over economic situation as Kabul banks remain closed
Afghans on Tuesday warned the ongoing closure of banks will lead to an economic crisis in the country and appealed to the Taliban to get the banks to reopen as soon as possible.
This comes after the Ministry of Finance issued a statement Sunday saying that the banks would reopen on Tuesday.
Members of the public said if banks do not open soon they will start demonstrating.
Banks have been closed for more than a week, following the takeover of the country by the Taliban.
Residents said they kept their money in banks as a safety precaution but are now facing extreme difficulties.
“We put our money in the bank because of thieves, but now that the security is maintained, we cannot withdraw our money,” said Yasmin, one Kabul resident.
“We call on the Taliban to open the banks as soon as possible,” said Abdul Wali Noor, another resident.
“I come every day, unfortunately the banks do not open and it has made us more worried. If the banks do not open, we will hold demonstrations,” said Mohammadi, another Kabul resident.
Another resident said: “I have several months worth of salaries in the bank, but the banks have been closed for 10 days. We are starving to death,” said Abdullah, another resident.
Economists also say that the closure of banks has had a negative impact on food prices.
“They (bank employees) say there is no money, and the cash we had is now finished. Shopkeepers also will not let you borrow money,” said Ahmad Shah, another resident.
However, the Ministry of Finance issued a statement Sunday saying that the banks would reopen on Tuesday, but this has not happened.
This comes after the Taliban appointed an acting director for the Central Bank.
Business
Central bank governor says international reserves have not been compromised
Ajmal Ahmady, Afghanistan’s central bank governor and former minister of industry and commerce, posted a series of tweets on Wednesday stating he wanted to “clarify the location of DAB (Central Bank of Afghanistan) international reserves.”
He said that DAB reserves were approximately $9.0 billion as of last week but that “this does not mean that DAB held $9.0 billion physically in our vault.”
He said as per international standards, most assets are held in safe, liquid assets such as Treasuries and gold.
He said that DAB was set to receive approximately $340 million on August 23rd from the International Monetary Fund.
“Not sure if that allocation will now proceed with respect to Afghanistan,” he said.
Given Afghanistan’s large current account deficit, DAB was reliant on obtaining physical shipments of cash every few weeks, he said.
“The amount of such cash remaining is close to zero due to a stoppage of shipments as the security situation deteriorated, especially during the last few days,” he said.
“On Friday morning, I received a call notifying me that there would be no further USD (US Dollar) shipments,” Ahmady said, adding they were expecting one on Sunday, the day the Taliban took control of Kabul, but that this shipment did not arrive.
Ahmady said that on Saturday, banks placed very large USD bids as customer withdrawals accelerated.
“For the first time, I therefore had to limit USD access to both banks and dollar auctions to conserve remaining DAB dollars.
“We also put out a circular placing maximum withdrawal limits per customer,” he said.
He assured Afghans that in no way were Afghanistan’s international reserves ever compromised.
“We had a program with both the IMF and Treasury that monitored assets. No money was stolen from any reserve account,” he said.
However, he stated that given that the Taliban are still on international sanction lists, it is expected that such assets will be frozen and not accessible to Taliban.
“I believe local banks have told customers that they cannot return their dollars – because DAB has not supplied banks with dollars.
“This is true. Not because funds have been stolen or being held in a vault, but because all dollars are in international accounts that have been frozen,” he said.
“Taliban should note this was in no way the decision of DAB or its professional staff. It is a direct result of the US sanctions policy implemented by OFAC (the American Office of Foreign Assets Control),” he said.
In conclusion, Ahmady suggested the Taliban implement capital controls and limit dollar access.
Business
Taliban collecting 200 million AFN daily from captured border posts
Some members of Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said on Sunday that more than 60% of customs revenue is now being collected by the Taliban after they captured border crossings.
MP’s said this amounts to about 200 million AFN a day.
The financial and budget commission of the Wolesi Jirga said that government should take serious measures to recapture the border crossings, otherwise government will lose more revenue.
“Taliban captured about 65 percent of customs and they earn up to 200 million AFN from the customs… Government should take practical action,” said Mir Afghan Safi, head of the financial and budget commission of the Wolesi Jirga.
MPs have urged government on numerous occasions to conduct operations to retake control of these border crossings, but government has not taken a any action so far, MPs said.
“Most of our ports including Pol-e- Abrashim, Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi, Torghundi, and other ports in the north have been captured by Taliban recently. Unfortunately Taliban collects government income and is transferring it to Pakistan. The Afghan nation should be united and support security forces in order to change the situation,” said Abdul Satar Hussaini, an MP.
Meanwhile, Afghan Ministry of Finance (MoF) stated that seven border crossings have fallen to the Taliban and have had a negative impact on government revenue collection.
“Unfortunately the MoF is not active in Islam Qala, Torghundi, Abu Nasr Farahi, Spin Boldak, Ay-Khanum, Dand-e-Patan, and Sher Khan Port, and without any doubt, direct trade has impacted on income. The current problems have a negative impact on income,” said Mohammad Rafi Tabi, a spokesman for the MoF.
The MoF added that national revenue generation has dropped in the past two months.
The MP said that running customs by Taliban is not acceptable and will have a negative impact on the country’s national revenue income.
Business
Cash-strapped government puts new projects on hold
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has informed all government departments they need to cut back on budget spend, including that on planned development projects.
In an official notice to all government institutions, MoF has ordered them to stop projects where contracts have recently been signed, and which employ contract workers.
All planned development projects have also been put on hold.
The MoF said that due to the increase in spend for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), the increase in health spend and a drop in government income, all government departments need to cut expenditure.
“After the assessment of the development and general budgets by the cabinet, changes have been brought to the ministries and all government budgets because of the increase in ANDSF and health spending. Contracts from the… budget should be halted or suspended,” read the notice.
The MoF said that the government has lost $33 million in customs revenue since the Taliban seized five border crossings in the past month, amid rising violence in the country.
“Sher Khan port in Kunduz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Islam Qala in Herat, Abu Nasr Farahi in Farah and Torghundi in Herat have been captured by Taliban in the past month,“said Rafi Tabi, spokesman for the MoF.
Analysts have said the government should consider other steps to cut back on budget spend.
“In this situation, we can’t blame government, but it (government) should consider other options to prevent confusing the public,” said Sayed Massoud, a university lecturer.
This comes after the projected revenue generation for Afghanistan was expected to be 216 billion AFN ($2.7 billion) for the current solar year.
The total 452.6 billion AFN budget for this year did however carry a 37 billion AFN deficit – which government was to provide 20 billion AFN from internal resources and 17 billion AFN was pledged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to make up the difference.
