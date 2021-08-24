Concerns grow over economic situation as Kabul banks remain closed

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2021)

Afghans on Tuesday warned the ongoing closure of banks will lead to an economic crisis in the country and appealed to the Taliban to get the banks to reopen as soon as possible.

Members of the public said if banks do not open soon they will start demonstrating.

Banks have been closed for more than a week, following the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Residents said they kept their money in banks as a safety precaution but are now facing extreme difficulties.

“We put our money in the bank because of thieves, but now that the security is maintained, we cannot withdraw our money,” said Yasmin, one Kabul resident.

“We call on the Taliban to open the banks as soon as possible,” said Abdul Wali Noor, another resident.

“I come every day, unfortunately the banks do not open and it has made us more worried. If the banks do not open, we will hold demonstrations,” said Mohammadi, another Kabul resident.

Another resident said: “I have several months worth of salaries in the bank, but the banks have been closed for 10 days. We are starving to death,” said Abdullah, another resident.

Economists also say that the closure of banks has had a negative impact on food prices.

“They (bank employees) say there is no money, and the cash we had is now finished. Shopkeepers also will not let you borrow money,” said Ahmad Shah, another resident.

However, the Ministry of Finance issued a statement Sunday saying that the banks would reopen on Tuesday, but this has not happened.

This comes after the Taliban appointed an acting director for the Central Bank.